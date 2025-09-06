Neuqua Valley girls tennis starts DVC play with a victory over Naperville Central

Say hello to the girls tennis season as Neuqua Valley welcomes Naperville Central to get the DVC schedule underway on a perfect late summer afternoon. The veteran Wildcat and Redhawk players are excited to compete on the hardcourt once again against their old friends. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Anshu Matham impresses in varsity singles debut

Two first-time varsity starters take the stage in one singles. Sophomore Anshu Matham steps in for Neuqua Valley with Kaavya Parameswar earning the top singles spot for Central as a freshman. Matham plays in the near court as they both move well to continue a lengthy volley. Parameswar sends a lob from the corner that deflects off the outstretched racquet of Matham for the early point.

Late in the first set, Matham is now in the far court, and she has her Redhawk opponent on her heels just to keep the ball alive. Waiting for a lob to land, Matham powers a shot into the corner and through for a point, taking the first set victory.

In set two, Parameswar unleashes a strong serve, but Matham is able to send it back and start another rally. Matham rushes to the net to catch up to a return and spins a forehand over. Parameswar pops a return back, but Matham once again slices a shot, this time with the backhand. It gets by for the point. The Wildcats take the win in straight sets.

In number two singles, Jennifer Tang from Neuqua Valley takes on Rina Xu from Naperville Central. Tang plays in the near court and starts off a first set point with a serve. A great rally ensues with strong shots across the net. Tang scoops out a low shot with a backhand, but Xu loads up and fires a two-handed backhand past Tang for the point.

Another long rally between these evenly matched opponents. Back and forth they go with each player looking for an edge. Xu has a shot clip the net and bounce over, but Tang is ready with a backhand that just stays within the line. The Wildcat takes the win in straight sets, 6-2, 6-1. Naperville Central does pick up a win in three singles from Shavindya Wijesinghe.

Neuqua Valley shows a strength in doubles

Neuqua Valley senior captains Sophia Chiou and Kylie Tran return for their third season at one doubles, entering 2025 as a true state contender in Class 2A. Naperville Central has experience at one doubles as well with senior Claire Cameron and sophomore Grace Kistler.

The ball moves across the net in a fast and furious fashion between all four players. Kistler tracks a shot down deep in the corner and whips a strong return that sinks just under the Neuqua racquets for the point.

As the first set roles along, Cameron serves in the near court. Chiou sends back the first return before Kylie Tran, who is playing up by the net, pops her shot in between the Redhawks. Neuqua takes the first set 6-1.

The Wildcat duo really starts to click in the second set. Chiou serves in the far court. Tran tries to slam down Cameron’s return near the net, but Cameron recovers for the lob. Tran drifts back and sends her return. Cameron looks to power a forehand through, but Chiou is ready with a quick backhand that gets over and earns the point. A straight set victory for Neuqua Valley in one doubles.

The two doubles matchup heads to a tiebreaker

At two doubles, former singles player Emma Mathew is pairing up with Mehar Kaur this fall for Neuqua Valley. The Wildcats face seniors Amy Yang and Chaeli Ha playing for Naperville Central. Neuqua serves in the far court in the opening set with Ha receiving several volleys on the Central side. Amy Yang attacks a return at the net and keeps the ball in play near the back line for the point. The Redhawks narrowly take the first set 7-6.

In set two, the Wildcats flip the script. Mathew with the serve as she rallies with Yang. Eventually, both Redhawks come up to the net. Mathew sees the opening and puts a lob near the back that lands in play to earn the point and a 6-1 set two win. The teams head to a 10-point tiebreaker to decide the winner.

Central has the early advantage in the tiebreaker and looks to add to the lead. Yang and Mathew send volleys back and forth once again. Mathew looks to power an overhand shot off a lob from Yang, but Ha is ready with a return that splits the Neuqua duo and gives another point to the Redhawks.

Neuqua starts the season with a home-court victory

But the Wildcats claw back and eventually hold a 9-8 lead in the tiebreaker. Kaur serves in the near court and makes a variety of returns near the back that are sent her way by the Central pairing. Mathew steps in eventually with two backhands near the net, the second one gets past Ha and down for the match clinching point. Neuqua Valley takes the thrilling victory in two doubles and wins as a team over Naperville Central by a score of 6-1 to begin the DVC season.