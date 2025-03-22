Neuqua Valley girls track and field takes home the 2025 DVC Indoor Championship

We’re back at North Central College for the Girls Track and Field DVC Indoor Championship. Naperville Central enters as the back-to-back defending indoor conference champions. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Gabi Karvalis sweeps the long and triple jump

The field events get the day started. Wildcat senior Gabi Karvelis speeds down the runway looking to build momentum early for the Wildcats in the long jump. Karvelis starts the day out strong with this attempt of 5.55 meters

Fellow Wildcat Olivia Dalson looks to jump out to an early lead for the Wildcats. Dalson finishes the event in 2nd place with 5.52 meters, only behind Karvelis. Kennedi Reed from Naperville Central takes third with freshman Emma Hummel from Waubonsie Valley in fourth. Karvalis also wins the triple jump with Reed in second place.

Neuqua Valley gets more points in the pole vault with Wildcats Kamila Szcepanik and Sophia Cabrere finishing first and second in the event.

Moving along to the next field event, high jump. Stepping up for the Huskies is Alyse Hoffman. Hoffman builds up speed, getting clean over the bar for the first-place finish. Hoffman’s best attempt of the day was 1.57 meters. DeKalb’s Sydney Myles with a second-place finish of 1.52 meters.

Kennedi Johnson gets a win for Waubonsie Valley in the shot put with a toss of 10.71 meters.

Arainna Hammons sets a new Metea Valley record

The hurdles are out so it’s time to head to the track. The gun is off for the 55-meter hurdles. Metea’s Arainna Hammons and Neuqua’s Milena Szcepanik are neck and neck however Hammons starts to break away. Hammons gets the win with a time of 8.7 seconds as Szczepanik finishes with a new PR in 9.19 seconds. Central’s Reese Henige finishes in third place in 9.32 seconds with Kyla Akins from Waubonsie Valley in fourth.

Naperville Central shows strength in the relays

It’s relay time as the 4×200 meter relay takes the stage. Valencia Ingram hands off to Adeline O’Neill for Central with North neck and neck as they reach the first exchange. Maya Stohner then hands off to Emily Tilton as the Redhawks separate past North getting the big relay win. Central finishes with a season best relay time of 1:45.35 seconds, three seconds faster than second place North who also finishes with a season best. Naperville Central also won the 4X800 relay earlier in the night.

Dashing on over to the second heat of the 400-meter dash. Neuqua’s Olivia Dalson gets out to an early lead however Redhawk Lola Satre-Morales is right behind Dalson. Down the final stretch, Satre-Morales takes the lead on the final straightway. Morales gets the win for the Redhawks with a time of 59.41 seconds as Dalson is next to finish with a time of 1:01.26. Brooke Bilik from Central takes third.

Naperville North finishes the night strong

Neuqua Valley is in the team standings lead and looks to wrap things up in the final event of the night, the 4 x 400 relay. When the race starts, everyone is side by side as the indoor season comes to a close. Naperville Central is out in front with Naperville North just a step behind. After building a lead and reaching the final stretch, Husky Megan Schoenjohn crosses the line for the 4 x 400 win in 4:08.75 seconds, seven seconds faster than Neuqua Valley. Emma Berres, Eve Rowe and Sophia Pandaya help the Huskies in the earlier legs.

Neuqua Valley girls track wins the DVC Indoor for the first time since 2019

With 139.5 points, Neuqua Valley gets the big DVC Girls Track Indoor Championship victory. Naperville Central finishes in second place with 122 points and Naperville North finishes in third with 94 points. Waubonsie Valley in fourth, DeKalb in fifth and Metea Valley in sixth. It’s the first Wildcat indoor championship since 2019.