Neuqua Valley girls volleyball wins three set thriller against Waubonsie Valley

Neuqua Valley Girls Volleyball is looking for their first DVC this season as the Wildcats host Waubonsie Valley. The Warriors enter at 7-8 coming off a two-set triumph over DeKalb.

Neuqua Valley girls volleyball jumps out in front of Waubonsie

Waubonsie would lead by as much as three in set one, as Liv O’Hara gets it set up from the left. She smacks the ball for the kill as Neuqua can’t get it in time giving the Warriors the early advantage.

However, the Wildcats wouldn’t go without a fight, Waubonsie keeps this set alive sending it back the other way, but Seanna Larbi sets it up for Addison Frisby who swats it down the other side as the cats take the lead up 11-10.

On defense, the Wildcats improve as Reinhard looks to get another kill streak going, but her attempt is blocked by Hailey Stumpf as the Warriors can’t recover with Neuqua going up 16-12.

Kaitlyn Reinhard and the Warriors mount a first-set comeback against Neuqua

Reinhard would rebound a few possessions later, now down 18-13. She gets the set from the left and buries it home to cut into Neuqua’s advantage and keep Waubonsie going.

Still down four a few possessions later, Lauren Schmidtgall goes for the kill for Neuqua, but Asia Mitchell digs her attempt as the ball finds its way to Reinhard in the middle who smashes it home making the score 23-20 with Waubonsie right there.

Neuqua now finds themselves up 24-22 looking to claim the set, but Naomi Dowd would have something to say about it. She goes for the kill but it’s dug by Anamaria Aldea to keep the set alive. Dowd gets the ball back from the middle and reloads shooting it down for the kill to put the Warriors down by one as we go to extra sets.

Tied at 25, Dowd goes for another kill strike but the dig is again made by Neuqua to keep the set alive. However, getting the kill shot is Ava Bellafiore who smashes it from the middle to put the Warriors up by one.

After some more back and forth tied at 28, Reinhard picks up where she left off as she smacks it down with Neuqua trying but unable to send it back over the net to put Waubonsie up 29-28.

After some more chaos at the net on the next possession, the set comes to an end as Neuqua gets called for a net interference giving the point and set to Waubonsie who wins by a narrow score of 30-28.

Neuqua Valley erases a 5-0 second set deficit to force a final frame

To begin set two, Waubonsie picks up where they left off, this time with Bellafiore getting the kill attempt as she sends the ball way back just within bounds to put the Warriors up 5-0 at the start.

Neuqua continues to fight in this set. The Warriors send it the other way but it’s immediately returned by Anamaria Aldea who puts the cats down by three at 10-7.

However, Waubonsie would find themselves up 17-11 but Neuqua continues to linger. Lauren Schmidtgall gets her hands on the set up and finds a wide open space in the middle.

On the next possession, the cats’ defense improves, as Dowd goes for another kill attempt but it’s blocked immediately by Larbi to make it a four point set at 17-13.

Now with the score 18-17 Waubonsie, Neuqua’s defense continues its run as Hailey Stumpf instantly sends back this tip shot as the Wildcats tie it up at 18 and look to pounce in set two.

Now up by two, Stumpf continues her outstanding second set as Dowd goes for another kill strike but she gets stumped by Stumpf with another block as the Wildcats extend their advantage up 22-19.

To end set two, Stumpf gets in on offense as she gets the ball from the center and swats it down to give Neuqua a 25-19 set two comeback win as we go to set three.

Neuqua Valley girls volleyball fends off Waubonsie and picks up first DVC win

Tied at eight early in set three, Neuqua breaks through as Frisby gets it from the center and smashes it down to the other side for the kill.

Two rallies later following a Waubonsie point, the Warriors take over on kill shots as Schmidtgall gets it from the right side and finds a wide open space. Neuqua retakes the lead up 10-9.

The Wildcats would find themselves up 21-16 before Waubonsie tried to rebound. This initial kill by Dowd is miraculously dug by Neuqua to keep the possession alive again, but Reinhard regroups and delivers the blow. It cuts Neuqua’s lead back down to four.

However, Neuqua takes the momentum a couple of plays later, as Larbi gets the ball and fakes out Neuqua’s defense tipping the ball and making the score 23-20 Neuqua.

To end it all, more back and forth at the net results in net interference on Waubonsie, handing Neuqua a 25-20 set three win. The Wildcats pull off a miraculous surge winning against the Warriors in a three-set thriller for their first conference win of the season.

