Neuqua Valley hockey falls in overtime to Evanston in the Blackhawk Cup Playoffs

The Blackhawk Cup playoffs continue with Neuqua Valley hockey making the trip up to Evanston. The Wildcats look to continue their strong season as they take on Evanston Township, a team that beat the blue and gold by two goals earlier this season. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Battle of the goalies all night

Neuqua has a scoring opportunity early on with Dylan McRae but his shot on goal lands in the glove of Caleb Gerstein.

That switches going the other way with Wildcat goalie Grady Sulkin denying entrance on Titan Mrozik.

In the second period Evanston is still looking for a goal but Sulkin is still saving pucks on the ice as nobody can break through into the scoring column.

Evanston finally breaks through

To the third period and the home team finally breaks the score James Val scoring from long range. It’s 1-0 Evanston.

Neuqua ties it up

Deep into the third period the Wildcats are still fighting and Rocco Romita is in the right place at the right time and scores on the rebound of the Tim Coggin shot. This game is tied at one.

Evanston is looking to regain the lead but Sulkin continues to play a whale of a game. He shuts the door and we head to overtime.

Evanston win in overtime

In the extra period James Val is in a two on one situation but that’s no problem and he scores to win the game. Evanston hockey wins 2-1 and will face Stevenson in the next round. Despite the loss Neuqua Valley can still win the Illinois West Cup where they’ll face the Warriors Hockey Club in the Frozen Four. Maine and Hinsdale Central are the other teams remaining in the Illinois West Cup.

