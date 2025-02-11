Neuqua Valley jumps three spots to earn a top-three finish at the IHSA State Cheerleading Finals

Neuqua Valley competes at the IHSA State Cheerleading finals and earns this week’s play of the week after moving up three spots to earn an IHSA State trophy! Last season in the large division, Neuqua Valley placed 15th in the preliminary rounds and did not make the final day. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Neuqua Cheer finish in third at the 2025 IHSA Cheerleading State Finals

But, here they are competing in the finals in 2025, after securing a spot for Saturday with a sixth-place prelim finish the night before.

Neuqua is one of the best programs in the area, qualifying for State every year since 2008, including three trophies from 2014 to 2016! The Wildcats finish about .3 points higher than Edwardsville to win the third-place trophy in the large division! Let’s watch the rest of the routine.

Where to find more NSW Content

For more prep sports highlights and community sports, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page and follow us on Twitter and Instagram!

You can also subscribe to our NCTV17 High School Sports Updates to be notified of all new sports highlights and feature stories.