Neuqua Valley opens the IHSA boys tennis season with a sweep against Naperville Central

Neuqua Valley opens the IHSA Boys Tennis against Naperville Central. Neuqua enters off its second straight conference championship, and both teams look to enjoy a sunny but cool afternoon near downtown Naperville. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Neuqua Valley starts the IHSA boys tennis season with a strong start against Naperville Central

Starting with the one singles is Redhawk Nick Tangedahl and Neuqua Valley’s Andy Yu.

Yu gets off to a good start against the redhawk with Yu hitting a liner to score a point. This matchup goes into two sets, with the Wildcat hitting towards the corner for another point. Yu wins it 6-1, 6-0.

Two singles matches are underway, with Shaurya Kandhari of Neuqua Valley going up against Naperville Central’s Jason Cheng.

The Wildcat works it from left to right and earns this point in set one after a nice shot into the corner.

The Wildcats win another singles match, as Kandhari attacks the net and puts in a gentle touch before hammering one down. The Wildcat wins it in straight sets, 6-2, 6-4.

The Wildcats hold off the Redhawks to start the year 1-0

We go to doubles, with the two doubles as Redhawks Tai Nghiem and Tien Nghiem square off against Boris Sirotkin and Anthony Yang.

Tien gets the ball bouncing fast, with Yang hitting back. However, Tai returns, swings in, and hits the ball for a quick point.

Later on, Yang serves with back-and-forth returns for the Nghiem twins, with Sirotkin firing a quick shot past the Redhawks. Sirotkin and Yang took it in two sets, 6-0, 6-1.

We go to the one doubles with Redhawks Oscar Riddle and Christian Coleman against Wildcats Ricky Kim and Evan Yang. Kim serves, and Yang acrobatically keeps the rally alive. Kim sends a beautiful shot down the line for the Wildcats.

The Wildcats continue on with Kim hitting a bullet that goes right between Coleman and Riddle for another Neuqua point.

The match sees Yang hitting a long shot towards Riddle before Kim steps up to close out the match! They win it in straight sets, 6-1, 6-2. The Wildcats showed no mercy on the court as they start the season with a 7-0 win over the Redhawks.