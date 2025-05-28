Neuqua Valley sneaks by Naperville Central 1-0 in the girls soccer sectional semifinal

This girls soccer sectional semifinal features the DVC co-champions going to war on the pitch. Naperville Central comes into this contest fresh off a 3-1 regional final win over Lockport and has its eyes set on a second straight trip to the sectional championship. In their way is the team responsible for their lone loss of the season in Neuqua Valley. The Wildcats beat the Redhawks 2-1 back on April 8th and look for their first trip to the sectional final since 2015, when they finished as the 3A runner-up. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Defenses stand tall in the early going

Early on Bella Brozek lines up for a corner kick. She hits it to Emerson Burke, whose header finds the hands of Quinn Sigal, who makes the save in traffic.

Next time down for the Hawks, Becca Ruggiero finds an open gap, but again Sigal stands her ground to prevent the birds from scoring.

Neuqua flips the field looking to score. Alessandra Russo dribbles, but Eleanor Kane remains in a defensive lockdown and eventually forces the ball to bounce off Russo, and the Redhawks make the stop.

Russo tries the free kick that lands into a sea of red. The Redhawks and Natalie Liesch clear the area, and both teams go into halftime scoreless.

Alexis May boosts the Wildcats with a goal

Out of the half the Wildcats get a favorable spark. Caitlin King kicks to Alexis May, who finds the opening and the strike works to perfection to give the Wildcats a 1-0 lead just four minutes into the second half.

Still plenty of time for the Redhawks who get a free kick with Burke, but that sails too high over the net.

Redhawks try again with Malia Shen until the Wildcat second-half goalie, Liz Fried, steps into position for another save.

Neuqua Valley moves on to the IHSA girls soccer sectional final

Late in the game, Callie Tumilty gets the ball and begins her transition. She aims for the left side but puts too much hot sauce on the strike. The Wildcats’ strong defensive performance helps them to a 1-0 sectional semifinal win over Naperville Central and move to the sectional championship game on Friday, where Neuqua will face Naperville North.

