Neuqua Valley starts the boys volleyball regional with quarterfinal win over West Chicago

The postseason has arrived for boys’ volleyball as 17-seeded Neuqua Valley begins their journey in the quarterfinals, taking on another brand of Wildcats from West Chicago. West Chicago boys volleyball comes in, winning their last four out of six matches. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Neuqua on a role early

Tied at two in set one, and Grant Hughes serves up an ace to put Neuqua Valley in front.

Locked up at four, Gavin O’Brien gets his name called with Jack Gerrity’s assistance and sends that ball to the other side to put the blue and gold up 5-4.

West Chicago doesn’t bat an eye, so when Neuqua sends it over, Krystian Roldan taps it through to even things up at 8.

The blue and gold seem to be relaxed, and so is Nick Doherty. He and Jack Gerrity play back and forth and Doherty finishes it with a kill. 10-8 Neuqua.

Neuqua is serving, and West Chicago continues their aggressiveness. So when Neuqua gets another send-back, Aidan Martin puts some firepower for the kill. The West Chicago Wildcats trail 16-12.

Blue and gold pull away in set one

Neuqua Valley is able to pull away in the back half of the opening set, and it’s finished off with Gerrity and Jack Tolentino blocking the ball and winning set one 25-18.

The momentum stays with Neuqua going into set two. Once the Cats gets their reset, they dig it, and Gerrity finds Noah Cullen, who gets the point and extends the lead to 7-5.

West Chicago needs something to keep pace, but Vincent Spadoni gets stuck at Andrew Stout’s block party.

Spadoni gets his revenge with an ace after an aggressive serve to keep West Chicago in the hunt.

Neuqua Valley has a response to every swing, and again, it’s the big man, Gavin O’Brien. He has thirteen kills in the match.

Match point for Neuqua and West Chicago shows a strong effort, but things do not fall in their favor, and Neuqua Valley wins in straight sets, each one by scores of 25-18. The blue and gold Wildcats will take on top-seeded Lyons Township in the regional semifinals.

