Neuqua Valley’s Colin Mulligan floats one behind his back and over the goalie

Boys water polo has entered conference play, and Neuqua Valley’s Colin Mulligan is ready for the intense competition. His no-look goal against Naperville Central earns the play of the week. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Colin Mulligan somehow scores for Neuqua Valley Boys Water Polo

Declan Puacz finds Mulligan in the middle, but his shot is initially saved! He gets the rebound, and despite having no eyes on goal, he perfectly arcs the ball over the goalie! Let’s see this one again!

Some great effort from Mulligan earns him a second chance and he wastes no time to capitalize on the behind-the-back goal!

