Neuqua Valley’s comeback falls one run short in softball regional semifinal loss to West Chicago

Neuqua Valley begins the postseason run after coming off the DVC tournament title win over Metea Valley and hopes to build off that momentum as the Wildcats play the role of underdog in the regional semifinal after advancing to the sectional championship the past two seasons. They take on the host West Chicago Wildcats, a team that is looking for its first regional semifinal win since 2012.

It’s a promising start for the home team as Scout Gallagher grounds one through and brings in Jasmyn Trigueros to put West Chicago up 1-0.

We zip to the third inning where senior Izzy Ernest hits one out to right field for an rbi double. Nadia Cassanova is the one crossing home plate to even the score at one.

To the fourth inning and the visiting Wildcats look to to jump in front. Krista Waldusky gets a nice base hit that just lands in fair territory but the ball goes out of play so it’s a ground rule double.

Then Jasmyn Trigueros says back to the bench you go after a punchout out of Ava Drehs to end the threat.

West Chicago starts swinging

Trigueros can also swing the bat. Her hits leaves the infield and more runs score that gives the home Wildcats the lead back after the two run rbi double by Trigueros. 3-1 West Chicago.

Summer Silks adds more insurance to fun by driving in Trigueros and beating the throw home. It’s now 4-1 West Chicago.

Still in the fourth and the Cats are still adding to the score with an rbi from Sophia Ptak. West Chicago scores five runs in the fourth inning to take a 6-1 lead.

Neuqua starts pouring in the runs

Neuqua is down but not out as Nadia Cassanova knocks a single hoping to start a rally in the top of the fifth.

A couple of batters later Waldusky pops one up that appears likely to be caught but Abby Del Preto drops the can of corn. Casanova scores to make it 6-2, then Natalie Liacone catches everyone napping and she scores. We have ourselves a 6-3 ball game after a crazy turn of events.

The deficit is now 6-4 in the sixth inning and it’s Liacone again who rips out to left center that drops down and Casanova scores another run. Neuqua now trails by one run after being dead in the water.

Drehs gives Neuqua momentum

Despite the earlier struggles, that gives Ava Drehs some momentum as she strikes out the side to keep this game within one run. The Neuqua sophomore with twelve punchouts in the game.

With one out in the top of the seventh the Wildcats are hoping for a rally with Madysen Wagner ripping one out to center field but Silks catches the liner to put Neuqua down to their last out.

Last chance for the Wildcats but Triguueros ends the game and Neuqua’s season with her seventh strikeout. West Chicago moves on to the regional finals for the first time since 2012 and will take on the two seed, Wheaton North.

