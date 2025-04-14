Nicole Smith bends one over the goalie for Naperville Central girls soccer

Nicole Smith and Naperville Central girls soccer hosted Neuqua Valley, where Smith bends a shot over the Wildcat goalie! This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

The Redhawks trail by two late in the second half. Callie Tumilty crosses one to a dangerous spot, but no one is there. Nicole Smith gets possession at the top of the box and curls one right over the Wildcat goalie! Let’s take another look at the strike!

It’s a great finish by Smith, and it gave the Redhawks some life in the final minutes against Neuqua. Central’s record sits at 7-1-1 on the year.

