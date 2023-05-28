Noah Hrubesky showing off his power at the net

On this Play of the Week, Noah Hrubesky shows off his power at the net. Presented by Trunnell Insurance.

The boys volleyball regional quarterfinals are a wild night of competition. Naperville North the 21 seed takes on the 12 seed, Riverside-Brookfield in the fourth and final game of the night of the St. Francis regional.

Ermuun Batchuluun sets him up and Noah Hrubesky absolutely smashes it to the floor for a strong kill. He’s hyped up after that one and rightfully so as he put some force into that spike.

Match point for Riverside-Brookfield. The Huskies set up the return as they go back to Hrubesky who gets a good swing on the ball, but Shelven is there for the block to end the game and the season for Naperville North. A great game goes the way of the Bulldogs, who advance to face St. Francis after a 29-17, 25-22 win over the Huskies.

Each week the NCTV17 sports team selects a boy and girl Play of the Week from the high school sports competitions we cover. Those plays are then eligible for our Play of the Month competition in which you, our viewers, can vote for your favorite.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page and follow us on Twitter and Instagram! You can also subscribe to our NCTV17 Sports YouTube channel to be notified of all new sports highlights, feature stories, athlete profiles as well as other NSW special segments.