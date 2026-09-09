North boys soccer blanks Naperville Central

Today was the Huskies’ day, taking down the rival Redhawks in boys’ soccer. It’s a breezy evening on the pitch, as Naperville Central travels down Ogden Avenue to face Naperville North. In this crosstown matchup, the red and white are hoping to flip the script from last year’s results, where they fell 2-0 to the Huskies in the sectional championship. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

North takes the early lead

The red and white are on the move early in the first half. Brady Strang passes to Knox Held, but the ball is deflected off of Central’s Nicholas Widmer. The ball finds Jay Larson, whose strike sails just over the crossbar.

A few minutes later, the Redhawks try again. Larson is at the helm for the corner; North’s Alec Schwanebeck heads it away! Nicolas Widmer then gets his chance for the header, but North goalkeeper Ziden Elganzouri is there to make a great save, keeping the game scoreless!

With eight seconds remaining, the orange and blue are on the offensive, as Will Boniface sets up teammate Jake Hadaway. Hadaway goes for the right footer and slices it through! The Huskies head to halftime with an early 1-0 lead over Central.

Naperville North hold serve for the win

Now in the second half, the Huskies’ momentum continues. Hadaway crosses as the Central defense tries to knock it away, but North’s Will Boniface knocks it in! The Huskies are now up 2-0.

Naperville North’s Boniface and Dylan Healy are on the offensive again. Healy attempts the strike, but North’s keeper Wiktor Kopacki makes a diving save and punches the ball away!

With twenty minutes of game time remaining, North’s Ukiah Morris steps up for the long strike. After the ball snags the top crossbar, Healy buries the rebound! The blue and orange lead by three.

As time expires, Jay Larson fakes the free kick and Barrett Yeaman steps up for the chance as the ball sails over the crossbar. Naperville North gets its first conference win of the season with a 3-0 win against Naperville Central.

The Huskies will try for two in a row as they head to Metea Valley next Tuesday. The Redhawks will face Glenbard West on Friday evening.

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