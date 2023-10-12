Oswego Co-Op girls swimming team glides past Benet Academy

The Oswego/Oswego East Co-Op welcomes Benet Academy girls swimming and diving to the pool at Oswego East for a late season non-conference matchup. The Redwings get in the competitive spirit with a Taylor Swift sing-a-long in the warmup pool. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Benet picks up a pair of wins in the opening races

The first race of the night is the 200 medley relay. Lucy Rooney starts things off for Benet in lane three swimming the backstroke with Delaney Riley in lane two and Claire Nadziejko in lane six from Oswego. Maddy Novak, Bridget Hasenauer, Zoe Ebeling and Meghan Bennet in lane five for the Redwings in this race.

Imogen Duffy keeps the narrow lead for Benet after the breast stroke leg, Paige Malinowski dives in to handle the butterfly portion against Maddie Liska and Victoria Jordan. Down the stretch it’s Clare Donnelly swimming freestyle looking to hold off Mikayla Gresik in lane six and Mya Pheneger in lane two. The Redwings start the meet with a win as Donnelly touches the wall at 2:13.44. Oswego takes second and third.

We move on to the 200 individual medley Clare Donnelly is back for Benet swimming in lane five with teammate Paige Malinowski in lane three. State medalist Katie Gresik from the Oswego Co-Op is out in front early in lane four as the butterfly starts things off. In the end it’s Gresik who pulls away for the dominant victory by nearly ten seconds. Claire Nadziejko finishes in second from lane six with Donnelly in third and Malinowski fourth. Gresik also wins the 100 free later in the night.

Let’s get to the fastest race of the night, the 50-yard freestyle as Lucy Rooney dives in for the Redwings in lane five. Benet teammate Hadley Feind swimming in lane three with Maddie Liska in lane six for Oswego and Molly Gonzalez in lane two for the Co-Op. Rooney is able to hang on for the win over Liska and Gonzalez to pick up another first place finish for the red and black.

Oswego shows of its impressive depth

Later in the meet we see the 100 backstroke. Chloe Diner in the middle for Oswego sandwiched between Imogen Duffy in lane five and Maddy Novak in lane three. As the race continues on, Diner extends her lead and secures another win for the Co-Op as Duffy gets to the wall in second.

The next race is the 100-yard breast stroke and the Redwings have a pair of contenders with Clare Donnelly in lane five and Paige Malinowski in lane three. Mia DiGiovanni is in the hunt for Oswego as well. Shea Kelly is also working hard for Benet in lane seven. One of the closest races of the night down the stretch, but it’s Donnelly who reaches the wall first at 1:09.62. DiGiovanni takes second with Malinowski in third.

The 200 freestyle relay has Benet hoping for a second relay win with its foursome of Clare Donnelly, Gisele Buchar, Paige Malinowski and Lucy Rooney as the anchor. Oswego in lane four features Mya Pheneger, Chloe Diner, Lauren Szadorski and Katie Gresik. Donnelly gives Benet the early lead but Oswego is able to pull ahead in the middle legs of the race although the Redwings remain within striking distance. At the wall, Katie Gresik is able to hold on for the win with Benet finishing in second place. The Oswego Co-Op looks as strong as ever with a victory over the Redwings as the post season is quickly approaching.