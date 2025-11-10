Katie Malm takes the top spot at the Neuqua girls diving sectional

Oswego Co-Op takes on the competition as Neuqua Valley hosts the IHSA girls diving sectional. The Wildcats host the competition of four other DVC schools, Waubonsie Valley, Naperville North, Naperville Central, and Benet Academy, along with Oswego Co-Op and West Aurora High School. After Waubonsie secured the top spot in the DVC diving championship, the Warriors expect a strong showing, but it’s still anyone’s game. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Six schools compete for the top-five spots

Starting with Waubonsie Valley’s Lucia Caruso as she begins her day with this forward 1 and ½ somersault. Caruso would finish with 459.55, earning a top-four spot.

Now Madi Moungey from Naperville North performs an inward somersault tuck. Moungey finishes the day with 371.45, the top score for the Huskies.

Next up, Neuqua’s Gabi Ursu performing a back dive pike. This secures the Wildcat third place with a score of 469.95.

Here’s Katie Malm of the Oswego Co’Op performing a forward 1 and ½ somersault pike. This stellar dive from Malm earns her the first-place finish with an overall score of 540.65.

Benet Academy’s Eli Eiseman performing a forward somersault. Eiseman’s nice dive helps the Redwing secure a top-five spot.

Warrior Ella Bucenhauer keeps the momentum going with an inward somersault tuck. Her great performance tallies a 485.45 score across all of her dives, earning her a second-place finish.

Naperville Central’s Reese Henige goes in for a competitive inward dive tuck. Henige finishes the day with a score of 383.65.

Oswego Co-Op takes the number 1 spot thanks to Katie Malm’s performance

Oswego Co-Op’s Katie Malm secures the top spot at the Neuqua Valley diving sectional with a total of 540.65. Waubonsie’s Ella Bucenhauer gets the second-place finish with a total of 485.45, Neuqua’s Gabi Ursu finishing in third place, and Waubonsie’s Lucia Caruso finishing in fourth.

