Oswego East baseball ends Metea Valley’s season in the regional semifinal

Metea Valley baseball opens up regional play in the semifinals against Oswego East. The winner moves on to the regional final against Waubonsie Valley.

East starts off strong in the first

Starting in the bottom of the 1st as Dylan Kubek hits one that is bobbled by the Metea infield for the single.

Next up to bat is Josh Polubinski who hits a sacrifice fly into centerfield allowing Kubek to open the scoring for the Wolves.

Jackson Petsche is batting next for Oswego East as he cranks one into right field bringing home another runner.

Still with the East bats in the first. This time it’s Zach Polubinski getting a base hit tacking on another run. Oswego East leads 3-0 after one inning.

Metea gets on the board in the second inning

Metea’s offensive looking to get hot in the second. Connor Akstulewicz starts off strong with a bouncer down the third baseline for a single.

Batting next for the Mustangs is Noah Larson who smashes one down the third baseline. Drew Hopkins and Akstulewicz score making it a one-run game still early on.

Oswego East would get a run back in the bottom of the second thanks to a wild pitch putting the Wolves up two after two.

The Wolves regain a three-run lead in the fifth

Skipping to the bottom of the fifth inning now. Andrew Lewis hits a line drive into the outfield. The throw home to Jake LaVine looks good but the ump calls Josh Polubinski safe. Oswego East leads 5-2.

Oswego East takes care of business in the seventh inning

Moving into the top of the seventh inning. Drew Hopkins hits a pop fly that isn’t dealt with allowing Daniel Bastidas to score. Mustangs still trail by two.

Last out for Metea now as Ryan Johnson throws strike three. Oswego East takes down Metea Valley by a score of 5-3. The Wolves advance to the regional final against Waubonsie Valley.

