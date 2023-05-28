Oswego East softball uses monster third inning to take down Metea Valley for regional championship

Oswego East softball has an offensive explosion in the third inning en route to a regional championship over Metea Valley. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Metea Valley softball is excited to be competing in the regional championship game for the first time ever. The opponent is the regional host, the Oswego East Wolves, who topped the Mustangs 7-2 in the opening weeks of the season.

Oswego East strikes first

After a scoreless first inning, Nicole Stone bats in the bottom of the 2nd and drives a fly ball to deep center that gets over the head of Reese Valha. Stone motors her way to third for a triple.

Metea Valley pitcher Charlie Benesh threw a complete game shutout against Naperville North in the regional semis, but she loses the shutout here as Jenna Borgstrom chops a single just out of the reach of Benesh to score Stone for the first run of the game. 1-0 Wolves.

Mustangs threaten to even the score

One away in the third inning and senior Shelly Hess is at the dish. She hits a high chopper to third. The ball is bobbled, but Hess likely beats out the throw anyway and Metea has its first baserunner.

Benesh then sacrifices Hess into second base with Reese Valha batting next, the All-DVC selection slaps a line drive into right field. Hess holds at third as the Mustangs have runners at the corners with two outs.

Riley O’Neill looks to tie the game, but Oswego East pitcher Kenzie Gatz gets O’Neill to ground out to first to end the threat and maintain the 1-0 lead.

Wolves break the game open with a big third inning

Bottom of the third now and Finley Anderson pulls a single into left to load the bases after the first two batters reached via error and a bunt single.

Mustangs looking to keep the lead at one. Mary Kate Quaid hits a sharp grounder to short where Genevieve Gonzales fields and throws home to catcher Macey Martin to get the force out. One down with the bases still loaded.

Next up is Gia Corres who chops a ground ball that is just to the right of Shelly Hess at second base and into the outfield. Two runs come in to score as Oswego East takes a 3-0 lead.

4-0 now after a Kenzie Gatz rbi single with runners on second and third. Nicole Stone hits one to Gonzales at short. Her throw beats the runner home, but it’s a little high and Gia Corres scores to make it a 5-0 game.

The inning becomes death via papercut by the Wolves as Benesh is not giving up much hard contact, but Oswego East is finding holes in the infield as Borgstrom singles into right to score two more. By the end of the third inning, the Wolves hold a 10-0 lead.

Metea Valley trying to chip away at the big deficit, but Kenzie Gatz is dealing on the mound as she strikes out Elena Gonzalez to end the top of the fourth inning.

In the bottom of the fourth, Gia Corres becomes the Wolves record holder for triples with one out. Kenzie Gatz then follows with another rbi single.

After two more singles, Lundin Cornelius shows off the power by ending the ball game in style with a grand slam over the right field fence. Oswego East shows off its might with a 15-0 victory over Metea Valley. Yorkville awaits the Wolves in the sectional semifinals.

