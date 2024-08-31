Oswego football shines in week one matchup against Neuqua Valley

IHSA football is back in action for the 2024 season, as Neuqua Valley travels to face Oswego. Last year’s season opener saw Oswego shut out Neuqua 13-0 as the Wildcats are looking for revenge. Both teams are coming off playoff appearances. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Oswego football capitalizes on a Neuqua muffed punt in the first quarter

The action gets going in the first quarter, Neuqua forces an Oswego punt, but it’s muffed by Ben Stefanski and recovered by Devin Mata setting the Panthers up in quality field position.

They drive down to the one-yard line, where Lucas Andersen plows through the Wildcat defense. Oswego strikes first with a 7-0 lead.

The last play of the first quarter sees Kiet Truong mishandle a low snap. He throws on the run but it’s intercepted by Jeremiah Cain who takes it to the house for six. However, a holding penalty on Oswego negates the touchdown, and they start at midfield.

The Wildcats miss a field goal and Oswego adds two more touchdowns

In the second quarter, Brett Connolly faces pressure and loses the ball. He can’t corral it in time and Dujuan Hester falls on it for the Wildcats to set up shop for the offense.

On the ensuing possession, Truong loads up the deep ball for Daniel Robinson who reaches to make the catch and is down in the red zone after a 52-yard reception.

They would march inside the five but Truong’s pass can’t be held by Stefanski, forcing fourth down. Neuqua lines up for the field goal but the kick is wide right keeping the score at 7-0.

Oswego would take advantage as Dekker Zelensky gets the hand off, and pushes forward into Wildcats territory with a 35-yard run. A couple of plays later, Connolly drops back to pass and sends the deep ball to Cain. He makes a remarkable grab at the one-yard line, coming up just short of the touchdown.

The drive is capped off on the next play as Ayden Villa jumps over the line and helicopters in the endzone to make it 14-0 Oswego about halfway through the second.

The Panthers would get the ball back at midfield minutes later. Connolly calls his number and pushes forward for a 22-yard gain to set the offense up in scoring position.

Now inside the ten, Connolly drops back and finds Teddy Manikas for a seven-yard touchdown pass to extend the Panthers lead up 21-0 at halftime.

Kiet Truong throws a nice pass to keep Neuqua Valley in the game

In the second half, Neuqua has the ball at midfield as Truong avoids the rush and on the run finds Will Beaman who slices his way inside the 25-yard line.

Now on fourth and goal at the three, Truong evades pressure again and finds Stefanski for the touchdown as Neuqua gets on the board down 21-7.

Connolly and Cain connect for another score and Oswego football opens the IHSA season with a win

In the fourth quarter, Neuqua has the ball near their endzone. Truongs pass is caught by Beaman, but he is tackled in the endzone for the safety. The Panthers extend their lead to 23-7.

First play on their ensuing possession, Connolly has all day to throw and drops a dime to Cain who’s in for a 37-yard touchdown catch. Oswego’s up 30-7 midway through the fourth.

The Panthers ice the game on the next drive as Truong’s pass for Beaman is picked by Ruby Easton. Oswego dominates on both sides of the ball with a convincing 30-7 triumph over Neuqua Valley on opening night.