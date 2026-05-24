Oswego wins first soccer regional in school history over Neuqua Valley

Girls soccer regional finals are in action at Oswego High School. Neuqua Valley High School squares off against the Panthers of Oswego. Neuqua won 5-0 over Metea Valley in the regional semis, while Oswego received a bye into the regional championship game as the two-seed in the sectional. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

About a minute into the first, Miabella Kraai looks to get on the board early for the Wildcats, but Kyla Baier slides in to kick the ball away from the net.

Alexandra Ibarra throws a pass to her teammate Mane Brolley, who dribbles the ball and kicks a long-distance shot towards the goal. However, Neuqua Valley’s Gabrielle Ray is there for the save.

Brolley has the ball once more; she passes to Sophie Augustine and kicks it into the net, but Ray runs out of the net to kick the ball away.

Jordyn Washington gets Oswego on the board

Oswego is still in action on offense. Mane Brolley passes to Jordyn Washington for a quick kick to the net, putting the Panthers on the board 1-0.

The Wildcats are looking to get on the board. Brooke Loudermilk goes for the kick, but Kyla Baier falls in for the save. It is 1-0 Oswego at the end of the first half.

Underway in the second half, Aubrey Guskey looks to even the score for Neuqua Valley, but Baier once again makes the save.

Washington has a brace for the Panthers

With 28 minutes remaining in the game, Elizabeth Johnson passes to Sophie Augustine. Augustine sends the ball to Jordyn Washington and kicks the ball into the net for another Oswego goal. Her second of the day, and it’s 2-0 Oswego.

The Wildcats are not giving up yet. Aubrey Guskey passes to Gabriela Russo, who goes for the goal, but Baier is out of the net for the save.

With about 15 minutes remaining, Oswego’s Destany Luna looks to extend the lead with a kick, but Gabrielle Ray shuts down the opportunity with a save.

A late goal from Loudermilk is not enough as Oswego wins the regional

With minutes remaining, freshman Brooke Loudermilk gets Neuqua Valley its first goal, kicking the ball past Baier for the score. Unfortunately for the Wildcats, Oswego runs out the clock and comes home with the regional title victory. It’s the first regional title in school history for Oswego girls’ soccer. The Panthers will go up against Benet Academy in the sectional semis at Naperville Central on Tuesday night.