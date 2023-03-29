Pitchers duel helps Oswego Softball get by Neuqua Valley

It was back in July of 2022 when the Neuqua Valley softball field got smacked by a tornado. Although thanks to the time of local construction workers the field is set to go for the Wildcats 2023 season. In their second home game they take on 2-2 Oswego who has scored 32 total runs in their four game start. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Underclassmen pitchers with strong showing

In the opening inning, Wildcat pitcher Ava Drehs pitches a solid curveball to strikeout Aubriella Garza to retire the side. Not a bad first impression for the sophomore making her first varsity start.

The same goes for Oswego pitcher Jaelynn Anthony who makes her varsity debut as a freshman, getting an early strikeout.

Panthers catch Wildcats off guard

Kori Kennedy gets the hitting going for the visitors early in the second inning as she beats the throw while dashing to first base.

Panthers have ducks on the pond so the Wildcats try the throw down to second, but that allows Kennedy to come home and score from third to make it 1-0 Oswego.

Drehs says that’s enough so she gets a punch out on Bella Lisle to end the frame.

It’s Neuqua’s turn to get the bats going in the third and Izzy Ernest is the one with the grounder, making it safely to first.

Neuqua offense struggles to get the bats going

Anthony wants to stop the swing. Her wish is granted with a swing and a miss to end the inning. The young Panther making a great first impression.

Anthony is not the only one throwing out batters, so is Panther teammate Rikka Ludvigson who tosses the ball and gets the out at first.

Panthers are able to add to this lead thanks to this Neuqua wild pitch as Lisle comes in from third and touches home. It is now 2-0 Oswego after five innings.

Jumping to the seventh and the Wildcats still show some fight. Jamie Heitman is hopeful this infield hit is a spark for a late rally

Anthony off to a great start in her high school career

Tying run is at the plate but Anthony gets a strikeout on the check swing to end it as she and Drehs combine for 23 total punch outs in the game. But it’s the Panthers walking away with a 2-0 win over Neuqua Valley.

