Plainfield Central boys soccer holds off Metea Valley 2-1 to win the Marmion regional championship

Metea Valley boys soccer enters the regional championship game against Plainfield Central at Marmion Academy fresh off a victory over Marmion in the semifinals that came down to penalty kicks. The Mustangs face the two seed Wildcats who are in the midst of one of the best seasons in program history with a 17-2-3 record. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Plainfield Central takes advantage of early opportunity

The Mustangs are on the early attack. Jake Anargyros with a good find to Sahil Khare who puts a shot on net but it sails too high out of play.

A few minutes later and Eric Jernigan puts a great pass over the defense to the foot of Edson Rodriguez. The senior lifts the shot over Wildcats goalie Marshall DeGraff, but it stays wide to the right as the game stays scoreless.

Later in the half, Plainfield Central gets the ball ahead to Sebastian Chavez who has open field in front of him. The senior captain sprints up field, makes a move past the defense and slots his shot into the right corner. The Wildcats strike first for a 1-0 lead.

Metea looks for the equalizer near the end of the half. Jernigan with a through ball to Cameron Leys who slides and sends the ball to the middle. Michael Brinker can not quite get a leg on the ball and Plainfield Central is able to clear and hold a 1-0 halftime lead.

Teams trade second half goals

Early in the second half and the Wildcats hope to build on the slim lead. Jorge Mireles with a free kick into the box, but Patrick Maroney does a nice job to stay with the ball and make the save off the bounce.

A couple minutes later Fabricio Mendoza fires a shot towards the net that gets deflected, but Mendoza does a great job to run down the loose ball before finding Sebastian Chavez who drives home his second goal of the game. Plainfield Central with a 2-0 advantage with just over 20 minutes to play.

The Mustangs need to get on the board in a hurry with the season on the line. Michael Birkner takes the ball down the left side and lofts a perfect pass to Carlos Sanchez who dips low and heads the ball into the net. A big time play for Metea who now trails 2-1 with over 15 minutes remaining.

Under ten minutes left when the Mustangs get another chance to tie the game, Birkner goes for the header but he can’t keep the ball down as it sails over the crossbar.

Less that two minutes remain as Metea still trails by one. Anthony Hildreth passes ahead to a streaking Carlos Sanchez who redirects it with his left foot, but Marshall DeGraff makes the save with his legs and falls on the ball. Plainfield Central hangs on to win a thrilling regional title game 2-1 over Metea Valley. It’s the first regional championship for the Wildcats since 2017 and they will face Naperville Central in the sectional semi finals.