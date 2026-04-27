Addison Guskey nets hat-trick for win over Metea

It’s a battle of the valleys as Neuqua travels north to Metea for DVC girls soccer. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Addison Guskey secures hat-trick for Neuqua

This game needed a hero, and Addison Guskey stepped up, nailing three goals for Neuqua. The Wildcat’s hat-trick scores as this week’s NSW Play of the Week.

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