Cole Kelly steals the ball and secures a soaring slam dunk in this basketball showdown! It’s an ESPN and Christmas-type night at Naperville Central as the Redhawks boys basketball team takes on Neuqua Valley in the DVC opener. The Wildcats are looking to build on a 2-1 stretch in the recent Oswego Thanksgiving tournament, while the Redhawks come in winners of two straight. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Cole Kelly steals the ball and then slams a dunk

Neuqua Valley faces off against Naperville Central, and Wildcat Cole Kelly snags the ball on defense and turns that defense into offense for a massive dunk.

Let’s see that again, and watch Kelly take the breakaway with a one-foot leap and a one-handed dunk, and an unstoppable play.

