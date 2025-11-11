Ella Bucenhauer’s inward somersault tuck secures a top two spot at sectionals

Ella Bucenhauer’s inward somersault tuck secures top spot at sectional. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Ella Bucenhauer’s inward somersault tuck propels her to a top spot

Neuqua Valley hosts the IHSA girls diving sectional, but it’s Waubonsie Valley junior Ella Bucenhauer taking the board.

The Warrior Bucenhauer delivers a stellar inward somersault tuck.

Let’s see that dive from Bucenhauer one more time, and notice her stellar form and minimal splash in a perfect performance. Her great dive tallies a 485.45 score across all of her dives, earning her a second-place finish at the Girls Diving Sectional behind Katie Malm from Oswego, and our Play of the Week. The Warrior will be heading back to the state meet this weekend.

