Lucia Caruso's All-Star All-Around Performance steals the show at a gymnastics meet.

Lucia Caruso’s All-Star showing at Neuqua Valley

Naperville Central faces The Valley Co-op in girls gymnastics. It was a great night for both teams, but Lucia Caruso scored top marks. Here she is on the balance beam, stepping into the spotlight. The all-state diver showcases her athleticism with a backflip off the beam and an energetic finish. The senior takes first in the event with an 8.90.

Caruso caps off another big night with a high-flying floor routine. She tallies a 9.35, the top score in any event. With these fantastic feats, Caruso not only earns a 35.75 all-around score for the night, but also our Play of the Week.

