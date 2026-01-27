Madi Moungey is the star on the bars for Naperville North. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

It’s a girls’ gymnastics showdown between crosstown rivals Naperville Central and Naperville North.

It may be the Redwings’ senior night, but the star on the bars in this matchup is Naperville North sophomore Madi Moungey. She has perfect synergy, showing great control once she gets onto the high bar, landing smoothly with the top score of 9.10. Let’s look at that again and notice Moungey’s fantastic execution to easily land that high score and land our Play of the Week.

