Nalia Clifford’s quick six points secure the Wildcats victory

Nalia Clifford’s quick six points secured the Wildcats victory in this Play of the Week. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Nalia Clifford’s quick six points shake up the score

Wildcats meet Huskies on the court for this Neuqua Valley, Naperville North matchup.

Huskies are ahead in the fourth quarter, but Wildcat Nalia Clifford will soon change that. She’s open at the top of the key and it’s nothing but net from three. On the next possession, Clifford hits another three-point basket making it a quick six straight points as the senior puts Neuqua back in front at 37-36. 21 in the game for Clifford, and this was where the tides turned to bring the victory to Neuqua Valley and bring home our Play of the Week.

