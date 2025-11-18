Ryker Quatrini spins the for the win with a strike

Ryker Quatrini spins for the win in this impressively curving strike that helps push the Valleys to a bowling victory to start their season. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Ryker Quatrini spins the ball for a win and a strike

The Valleys Co-op bowls against Naperville North in the start of the boys bowling season. Ryker Quatrini steps up for the Co-Op now, as his ball curves back towards the center and the pins fall one by one for the strike. Quatrini finishes the second game with a score of 182, his best game of the night.

Take another look at the impressive spin on the ball at the end of this throw! This bold bowling strategy locked in a strike for Quatrini, helped bring a win to the Valleys, and is our Play of the Week.

