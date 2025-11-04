Sam Hess kicks thirty yards to get the Huskies on the board for today’s Play of the Week. It is the Sectional Championship for boys’ soccer, where the undefeated Naperville North faces Naperville Central. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Sam Hess kicks thirty yards to strike first in the Sectional Championship

Now with less than a minute to go in the first half, North is looking for a scoring opportunity. The ball bounces towards Sam Hess, and he loads up and fires a missile right into the back of the net. The deep shot from over 30 yards out breaks the scoreless tie and gives the Huskies the 1-0 lead heading into the break.

Let’s look again at Hess capitalizing on the kick. As the ball reaches his feet, he takes a moment to set himself up, then finds the opening for a great long kick into a goal. Naperville North would go on to remain undefeated and win the Sectional Championship against Central with a final score of 2-0.

