Radeke hat-trick helps Naperville North boys soccer win eighth consecutive Best of the West Championship

The Best of West title game is on between rivals Naperville North boys soccer and Naperville Central. The huskie advanced with a 5-2 win over Benet, and the Redhawks defeated Plainfield North 1-0.

Naperville North boys soccer dominates in the first half

Early in the game Patrick Bohan throws it into the box but the header is saved by Huskie keeper, Jack Bouska.

Not long after at the other end, Niko Ladas heads one in from the corner kick, as the score flips to a 1-0 lead for the Huskies.

A couple of minutes later, Huskie Jackson Stokes makes a great move in Redhawk territory and he finds Noah Radeke just inside the box. Radeke curls one into the top right corner for a 2-0 North lead.

Radeke wasn’t done yet, later in the half he takes the long pass and hammers it into the back of the net to make it 3-0 for the Huskies.

Central trying to get some momentum going, but each of their shots is blocked by the Huskie defense to keep it 3-0 at the half.

Huskies continue to add on in the second

North picks up where they left off in the second half, as Radeke gets another long pass from Sam Hess, and he stays composed, slotting it into the bottom right corner, extending the lead to 4-0.

A few minutes later, Jackson Stokes dribbles past the Redhawk defense, and fires one which catches the leg of a Redhawk and into the back of the net.

That goal for Naperville North boys soccer seals it up as they win the Championship 5-0 over the Redhawks. Huskies win its eighth straight Best of the West trophy in a dominant fashion.

