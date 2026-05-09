Redhawk girls soccer secures crucial DVC win over Naperville North

First place in the DVC for girls’ soccer is on the line in a crosstown matchup. Naperville Central has not lost a match all season, but faces a major challenge in rival Naperville North. Both teams are coming off shutout conference wins, with Central decimating Metea Valley 9-0, while North won 2-0 over Waubonsie. The winner of tonight’s game will sit all alone atop the DVC standings. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Central leads before halftime

Central picks up right where the team left off, as Emerson Burke looks for an opening. Her first shot is off the back of a Huskie player, but she claims repossession and shoots again. This time it goes past traffic and in the net, giving the Redhawks an early 1-0 lead. The junior adds to her program record total with her 26th goal of the season.

Minutes later, Central gets repossession and sends in a long punt back towards the Huskie net, but Olivia Ochsner is there for the save to keep it a one-goal margin.

Central gets another opportunity. This time, Natalie Liesch pivots and has a good angle, but Ochsner makes another sliding save as the Huskies continue to hang with the Redhawks.

But back comes Emerson Burke. Nicole Sacek runs into a pair of Huskies and loses the ball, but Burke takes it and shoots, once again firing it past Ochsner for her second goal on the night! 27 on the year for Burke as Central leads 2-0 heading towards halftime.

The Huskies look to spark the offense as they get a corner kick. The attempt bounces right in front of the net, but is deflected high and off the back crossbar.

North gets another chance. A scramble for the ball sees it go to a wide-open Amanda Ratz. She puts the skates on a Central defender, then takes her shot, but Erin Hackett knocks the ball away and back to Central’s control.

The Redhawks get one more scoring chance before halftime. Kira Lambin short passes to Burke, who looks to get the hat-trick. Her shot goes through a crowd of players, but this time Ochsner makes the diving save as Central still leads 2-0 at halftime.

The Redhawks beat their crosstown rival

In the second half, North looks to answer back. Ratz gets a good volley to Cameryn Lynde, who takes a high shot at the net, but Hackett quickly covers for the save to keep the Huskies scoreless.

Central takes it the other way with Malia Shen outracing the defense and shooting from the far side. Ochsner makes the stop, but Burke is right in front of her and gets the rebound. Her shot is deflected off Ochsner but bounces towards the net; however, Lauren Pera rushes in and headers it off the crossbar! The dynamic duo keeps it a 2-0 game in the face of almost certain disaster for the Huskies.

North gets a chance at another kick. A punt is sent right at the net in a lot of traffic, but Hackett has no problem navigating it and makes the save.

With the defense rocking, the Redhawk offense soars again. Lambin finds Burke, who takes it up the left side, looking for the angle. Instead, she finds Natalie Liesch up the middle, and she banks in the goal to make it 3-0 Redhawks! Burke’s assist sets the new record for most points by a Redhawk player in a single season at 65!

Her efforts help lead Naperville Central to a 3-0 win over Naperville North. Central sits alone atop the DVC standings as they travel to face Normal Community on Saturday. The Huskies will end their regular season at home on Tuesday against Neuqua Valley.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page.