Redhawk Poppy Marusin makes clutch putt in regional playoff

It’s postseason play in IHSA golf, and for our Girls Play of The Week, we’ll head to Whitetail Ridge Golf Club. Redhawk Poppy Marusin comes up with a clutch putt on the first playoff hole. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Redhawk Poppy Marusin has ice in her veins

We see Marusin setting up for her biggest putt of the season, as she has to make this in order to keep the playoff going. She locks in on the read and once the ball starts rolling, she tells it to find its home in the cup. It’s a huge par for Marusin, as she went on to win the playoff on the following hole and secure a spot in sectionals.

Looking at the putt one more time, as the ball rattles in for par. Marusin joins teammate Ashika Patel at next week’s sectional matchup.

