Redhawks Boys Gymnastics upset the Huskies on senior night

It’s the first crosstown classic of the year for Boys Gymnastics as the Huskies of Naperville North host the Naperville Central Redhawks on senior night. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Husies senior Kai Goodrich gets the meet started on the Pommel Horse, and he maintains steady movement around the apparatus to score high early.

Next is Redhawks Tim Engman on the floor as he gets air on this passing and sticks the landing for the finish. Scoring in at an 8.1 for the event.

Huskies and Redhawks are both off to solid starts

Brady Betchel for Naperville Central takes on the rings as he’s able to stabilize himself to nail the dismount, and the landing earns the highest score in the event.

Declan Smith its junior leads the Huskies with a strong performance on the bars here, guiding his body to almost a perfect finish.

Next is last year’s state qualifier and senior Avi Sharon as he leads himself nicely into his dismount and propels himself upward to stick the landing.

Redhawks outlast the Huskies on senior night

Tim Engman, though, would have an outstanding performance on the parallel bars as he thrusts himself back to gain enough momentum to hold his handstand. He then executes a backflip and sticks the landing to earn high marks for the event.

Despite the Huskies having the two highest points leaders, Naperville Central win the meet by a score of 222.2 to 141.8 and earn the DVC victory.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!