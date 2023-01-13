Redhawks fly to a 4-1 DVC record after a pin fest against the Mustangs

Naperville Central flies into the conference regular season finale with a 3-1 with that one loss coming to Dekalb. Now the Redhawks take on Metea Valley who is still searching for their first DVC win. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Larry Stubitsch starts a pin fest

Starting at 138 pounds and it’s Larry Stubitsch from Central bringing the heat on Mustang Doin Lacy. Stubitsch grabs his leg and holds him down long enough for a pin to get the ball rolling.

To 160 with Redhawk Gavin Bohan who gets an aggressive double leg take down on Connor Norton that could’ve shook up the mats. The bull riding begins from there as Bohan locks up his arm and it’s all over from there.

More Pins for the Redhawks

It’s Central Nyree Dadney’s turn at 182 pounds as he uses his whole body to get Tyler Funk onto the ground. So what does he from there? Oh yeah he pins Funk. Everybody is getting on this night.

In the heavyweight Metea’s Jesus Rojas doesn’t make it easy on Chase Enfield. Low scoring in this match but Enfield scores enough to get a close win. Central ends the regular season conference slate with a 4-1 record. For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!

Looking Ahead

Naperville Central has one meet left in the regular season and that’s the Mahomet Seymour Tournament. After that it’s on to the DVC at Dekalb next Friday. Metea Valley falls to 0-5 in the DVC with their meet also being the conference meet. Once the conference meet is done it’s on to the postseason starting with regionals. Naperville Central will wrestle in the Glenbard Regional while Metea wrestles in the Marmion regional. The wrestling season has hit the home stretch as everyone is looking for their best performance and deep postseason runs.