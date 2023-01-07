Road Warriors run away in the second half against rival Neuqua

A new year equals some new opportunities for Waubonsie Valley boys basketball. Warriors are on a 2-6 stretch after starting the season 6-0. Now the slate gets tough as they take on Neuqua Valley who is 3-0 in the DVC and is coming off a third place finish in the Wheeling Holiday tournament. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Wildcats trail 5-0 early on but here comes Colin Gerrity getting the hoop and the harm after the miss by Luke Kinkade

Warriors turn it on in the paint

Now the warriors begin their attack in the paint. Tyreek Coleman gets the Jackson Lagendorf pass and scores with the foul.

Then Eric Chtilianov shows off his mid range game by faking out Nick Doherty and pulls up for the jump shot. 14-8 Warriors after one.

Chris Srbinov breaks into the deficit

Just when Waubsonie is cruising Chris Srbinov is taking advantage of broken plays. He gets the steal and scores with a hand in his face to trail 14-10.

That doesn’t bother the visitors in green because Chtilianov is alone down low and scores the easy basket.

21-14 Warriors before the break but Langendorf wants more scoring so he spins and gets his tough shot to land to beat the buzzer. 23-14 green and gold at the half.

Wildcats start the second half with a positive note. Luke Kinkade also pulls up and hits his shot after a couple of bounces. They trail 25-18.

Warriors start to run away

Warriors continue to burn Neuqua in the paint. This time Tre Blissett gets the call and answers with a score of his own. He leads WV with 13 points.

Waubonsie didn’t shoot much from three but Tyreek does so when needed as this one beats the buzzer.

Then the icing on the cake comes from Chtilianov who uses his six foot three ability to throw it down.

Warriors pick up a statement to begin the new year.

