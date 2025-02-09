Sandburg wins Naperville North boys wrestling regional while ten area wrestlers qualify for sectionals

Naperville North is the site for one of sixteen 3A boys wrestling regionals. The host Huskies and back-to-back defending regional champs Naperville Central represent the area going up against six other teams in attendance. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Redhawk Vince Bern survives and advances

Let’s start with the third-place match at 132 pounds with Vince Bern from Naperville Central getting a takedown on Christian Chiarelli from Downers Grove North and secures a 4-1 decision to qualify for sectionals.

Championship match time at 113 pounds shows Roccoe Hayes from Sandburg taking control of Naperville North’s Adam Beedon. Hayes turns Beedon into the headlock and keeps him on his back for the pin to take first place in the weight class.

To 126 pounds where Carson Prunty from Glenbard West runs up the score on Naperville Central’s Jacob Cochtran and wins it all at 126 pounds after a 10-6 decision.

In the 150 bout, Tyler Sternstein for the Huskies displays a single-leg takedown on Redhawk CJ Bierman and it was BBQ chicken from there because Sternstien pumps up the score and wins the regional championship by tech fall.

Seven Redhawks punch their tickets to sectionals

At 175 pounds Henry Rydwelski from Naperville Central looks to hit the top of the podium against Ahmad Alomari from Sandburg. Rydwelski gets him with a single leg to take control of the match and wins by major decision to finish in first.

His Redhawk teammate Paul Peradotti also takes first place in the 190 pound final with an 11-1 major decision over Orlando Hoye from Glenbard East. Seven Redhawks punch their ticket to sectionals.

Sandburg takes home the wrestling regional championshi[

Tavfik Ibragimov from Naperville North gets the job in the 215-pound championship thanks to a 3-2 decision over Malic Breish from Sandburg. However, at the end of the day it’s Sandburg taking home the regional with 208 points over Naperville Central and Glenbard West. Ten of our area wrestlers will wrestle next week at the Hinsdale Central sectional.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!