Second half run lifts Central girls basketball past Metea Valley

With postseason play around the corner, 12-15 Naperville Central girls basketball takes on 7-18 Metea Valley. The last time these two teams met, it was a defensive battle with the Redhawks coming out on top, 36-30. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Metea Valley girls basketball leads Central by one at the half

Looking to get things started for the Mustangs, Freshman Payton Giannone catches the pass at the three-point line and drives to the basket converting the floater. Early in the game, Metea trails 3-2.

After getting past the full-court trap, the Metea offense pushes the pace in the half-court as Giannone finds Annie Burk on the wing who knocks down the three. The Mustangs lead 5-3 about two minutes in.

Later on in the quarter, Tessa Williams inbounds for the Redhawks and finds Erin Hackett off the wing who launches the three from downtown and gets it to drop. At the end of the first quarter, the Redhawks trail 14-11.

Hackett finds Collete McInerney for three and she can’t get it to drop. Moran tips the ball to Annabelle Kritzer for the second chance layup and she scores plus the foul. Metea leads 14-13.

Next possession for Metea, the offense swings the ball around the floor as Giannone finds Janae Cherry in the corner for three. Metea leads 17-13 with seven minutes left in the second.

Moments later, the Redhawks raised their defensive intensity, resulting in a steal. Hackett goes coast to coast, attacking the basket and splitting the two Mustangs defenders. She converts the layup and Metea still leads 19-16.

Looking to close the quarter out strong, the Metea offense keeps the ball moving as Burk finds Shreehi Duggirala left open in the corner as her three finds the bottom of the net. At the end of the first half, Metea leads 28-27.

Just over a minute into the third quarter, Arainna Hammons finds Duggirala who drives to the basket before passing it back to Hammons. The senior converts on the long midrange jump shot. Metea leads 30-29.

Redhawks go on a scoring run to finish the game

Under the halfway mark in the quarter, the Mustang offense is looking to extend their lead. Hammons’ pass is intercepted by Hackett who has one defender to beat. Hackett outraces the Mustang defense as the Redhawks retake the lead, 36-35.

Off the Redhawk miss, Central gets possession with Kritzer finding Williams open for three. She knocks it down off the glass. Hackett would connect on three free throws as time expired in the third, with Central leading 44-41.

Redhawks take down the Mustangs for

About four minutes into the fourth, the Redhawks lead by eight and break the press. Hackett’s three is off the mark, but Krtizer secures the offensive rebound and kicks it out to McInerney for three! Her trey ball makes it 52-41 Redhawks.

The Mustangs trail by 11 as time is not on their side. Their defense applies the pressure on Hackett, as Sydney Quival gets the steal but gets blocked by McInerney. The ball stays with the Mustangs as Giannone finds Burk for the quick layup. The Mustangs trail 54-43.

Final moments of the game, there’s a fight for possession and the Redhawks come away with the ball. Hackett finds McInerney from the ground, and she sends it up to Williams who scores the final points of the night.

With a strong defensive effort in the second half, the Redhawks get the victory on the road against the Mustangs 56-46.