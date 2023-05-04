Selma Larbi’s late goal lifts Neuqua Valley girls soccer over Waubonsie Valley

Selma Larbi chips a beautiful goal with a few minutes left to help Neuqua Valley girls soccer knock off Waubonsie Valley. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

On a cold and windy day, we got some girls soccer in a 204 rivalry clash between Waubonsie Valley and Neuqua Valley. Both teams searching for their first DVC wins.

Waubonsie Valley strikes first

We skip ahead to late in the first half in a scoreless game as Eleanor Oster fights off a defender and launches a long pass down the field. Thanya Castelan chases it down and fires the ball into the back of the net. Waubonsie strikes first and takes a 1-0 lead into halftime.

Both teams come alive offensively in the second half

A few minutes into the second half, the Warriors have trouble clearing the ball and Selma Larbi takes it away. She approaches the box and scores to tie the game.

Then on Neuqua’s next trip down the field, the ball is batted around until Allessandra Russo picks it up, shoots, and scores another goal to give her team the lead. That’s two goals in just over a minute.

With over six minutes left in this one, Waubonsie looking for the equalizer and it gets one as Thanya Castelan puts home her second goal of the game. We’re tied at two apiece.

A few minutes later, the Wildcats look to break the tie once again. Selma Larbi has it and decides to take matters into her own hands. She chips it and it’s in the back of the net. What a shot by Larbi and that would be the game-winner. Neuqua Valley defeats Waubonsie Valley and gets its first conference victory of the season.

