Shelly Hess helps Metea Valley girls bowling snap Naperville Central’s winning streak

Shelly Hess delivers on a huge night to help Metea Valley snap Naperville Central’s four-game winning streak. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

We’re at the Fox Bowl in Wheaton where the Metea Valley Mustangs host the Naperville Central Redhawks in a DVC bowling matchup. It’s a clash of the top two teams in the conference as we near the end of the regular season. The Mustangs look to end their two-game losing streak while the Redhawks look to extend their winning streak to five in a row.

Both teams having success in game one

In game one of this series, Metea Valley’s Jade Williams hits this spare to get the Mustangs off to a good start. Williams finishes the first game with a score of 163.

Next is Naperville Central’s D’Niya Little-Segers and she looks laser-focused as she crushes this pin to get the spare. She ends with a series score of 482.

Central’s Kate Anderson is now up to bowl and she knocks down this strike with ease. Anderson ends the night with a 365.

Wrapping up game one is Moriah Greenwood and she gets the strike. She finishes with the third-highest score for the Mustangs with a 463.

Helena Garcia fueling Metea in the second game

In game two, Shelly Hess is up for the Mustangs and she buries this strike. Hess gets a score of 145 in this game.

Teresa Duffrin puts a nice spin on this ball as it goes down the right side of the lane and hits the pin for the spare. She scores a 147 in game two.

Metea’s Helena Garcia rolls a strike right down the middle and the Mustangs are looking good as she scores a 159.

Next up for the Redhawks is Skye Sanford and she gets a strike of her own. She finishes the night as the second-best scorer for Central with a 489 series.

Closing out game two is Metea’s Ava Babyar who puts on a strong performance as the ball drifts to the left side of the lane and hits the pin for the spare. Babyar gets a series score of 459.

Shelly Hess and the Mustangs seal the victory

Now we go to game three and we have Hannah Knafl who bowls a stellar strike down the lane. She ends her night with a series of 348.

Shelly Hess is up again and she delivers another strike for the Mustangs. She closes out game three with a score of 192 and is Metea’s top scorer with a 546.

Teresa Duffrin is back for the Redhawks and gets her third strike in a row to score a turkey. She would then get her fourth strike in a row and concludes her night as the top scorer for Central with a 497.

But Metea did enough with this spare from Helena Garcia to seal the victory. Garcia finishes the night as the second-best scorer for Metea with a series of 474 as MV snaps the Redhawks four-game winning streak.

