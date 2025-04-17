Skly scores seven to lift Naperville Central boys water polo past Metea

Elliott Skly and Naperville Central boys water polo travel to Metea Valley. The Redhawks enter after a 14-3 win over Bradley Bourbonnais, and now sit at 5-5 on the season. The Mustangs are 4-11 after falling to Naperville North last week. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Metea scores twice to open the contest before Elliot Skly puts Naperville Central on the board

Mustang goalie Owen Bickner launches it to freshman Colin Louden who has a clear lane towards the goal. He scores a minute and a half into the game.

Less than a minute later, Metea Valley is on the offensive again. Senior Jake MacLeod finds sophomore Alex Bounds, who fires away and scores! MV is up 2-zip.

Redhawks look to respond. Central goalie Vinny Antonietti launches it to junior Elliott Skly, who pulls the trigger on the lob shot. Central is now on the board in the first.

With the triple threat of Vinny Antonietti, Will Tucker, and senior James Behrend, the red & white get the equalizer as we’re all tied at 2.

Naperville Central begins to pull ahead before halftime

Redhawks soar on offense, Will Tucker takes the long shot and succeeds, and it is tied at three at the end of the first quarter.

Now in the second quarter, junior Redhawk Elliot Skly fights through the Metea defense of Colin Louden and Alex Bounds. Skly’s efforts are rewarded with the tally. The Redhawks are up by two.

Central’s Elliot Skly remains determined; he lobs it in for back-to-back goals. The Redhawks lead 7-3 at halftime.

Metea’s Billy MacLeod challenges Central goalie Vinny Antonietti with the underhook shot; Mustangs now down by three.

Look at the execution of the Redhawk Trifecta of Vinny Antonietti, Will Tucker, and Elliot Skly, the red and white are now up 10-5.

Mustangs keep hope alive before the Redhawks close it out

MV keeps hope alive here with the team of Alex Bounds and Colin Louden, Louden bounces it in, Mustangs trail by four.

Mustang senior Sam Sinzheimer makes it look all too easy with the successful corner shot and goal!

With time winding down in the fourth, off a nice assist from teammate Will Tucker, Elliott Skly banks it in for Naperville Central. Skly is on fire with 7 goals in the game. Redhawks fly away with the 14-9 win against Metea.