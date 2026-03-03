Naperville North seniors honor Huskie history on runway

Naperville North High School senior Colin McMahon was sporting a special piece of history on Sunday at the Naperville North Senior Huskie Fashion Show…a letterman jacket from a family friend.

“Knowing that, Mr. DeFalco and his wife went to North, it’s just really special, ” said Naperville North boys soccer captain Colin McMahon. This story is sponsored by Fair Oaks Ford and Fair Oaks Lincoln.

Honoring the past with a twist

As a senior captain who led North to a 3A boys soccer state championship, wearing the jacket of Lou DeFalco, a midfielder from the 1996 North boys soccer team, was an honor not lost on McMahon.

“I feel like history is repeating itself just because of the strong foundation that those wearing the jersey before me have set. So, I mean, it’s really just living up to the expectations of those who set the standard for us,” said McMahon.

He was one of many paying tribute to athletes who’d come before him through this special 25th anniversary version of the senior fashion show, organized by his mom, Kim McMahon. She decided this time around, she’d give the traditional runway a historical twist, showcasing more than 100 letterman jackets and nylon varsity jackets worn by Huskie alumni.

“We wanted to connect with our community a little bit more, and we wanted to honor those who have come before us at Naperville North,” said McMahon.

She said the ask for jackets turned up an “overwhelming” response from the community, with every student supplied a jacket to wear.

“So it was really cool for the kids to say, like, this is part of history that I’m part of. And to connect with that history was really impactful to see the kids pick out. They actually hand-selected their own jackets at a rehearsal the other night. So I thought that was pretty special,” Kim added.

Wearing Huskie history proudly

Senior football captain, Griffin Jurjovec, one of many Jurjovecs to compete for Naperville North athletics, wore his dad’s letterman jacket – one of three donated by his family.

He was struck by the success story each letter, patch, and pin told.

“I would say this jacket represents everything that’s been put into getting that trophy. So like, knowing that you went to state, but you also had to win DVC, you had to win like a bunch of regular-season games that are shown on here. Showing that he was a captain of his class and all the practices, all the games, everything leading up to just one trophy. So I think it just has more of a depth to it, like of the journey rather than the destination,” Jurjovec said.

Erin Burke, a Huskie cheerleader, sported her mom Tracey’s cheer jacket. Her parents have their own special connection to Naperville North, as they were high school sweethearts.

“So she saw me, like, put it on, and she just had, like, a big smile,” said Burke.

Tradition of community and legacy

The show itself, a fundraiser for the Boosters Club, is a popular senior rite of passage, with models chosen from the graduating class.

Softball team captain Sara Rossi sported the jacket of her dad, Tom Rossi, who once played football at North.

“I think it’s just another thing that the seniors can really get involved in and have the younger classmen eager to participate in their years to come. But for me, I feel like it really is special to be able to, you know, spend that time with your classmates and also just like showing everyone what you’ve accomplished in the years and be able to really be a part of something that’s a legacy of 25 years,” said Rossi.

Kim said she was proud to draw the community in this time around through the theme, and touched at the student response to wearing the jackets, which share the story of someone else’s journey through the school’s halls.

“I think the impact was seeing these kids try on a jacket from somebody who had been at North, had been in their shoes, had been in a state tournament, had won a sectional game,” said Kim, adding, “And it represents your growth from freshman year, then your junior year, senior year. And just your whole high school story kind of just compiled onto one little jacket.”

