Spring Boys Gymnastics Preview 2023

It’s time once again for the 2023 spring boys gymnastics preview as Naperville North and Naperville Central look to take steps forward. This preview is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Naperville Central continues to build depth and experience

After taking the reigns as head coach of the Naperville Central boys gymnastics team back in 2020, Dan Bajek has steadily been building the depth and experience of the Redhawks roster. After making improvements throughout last season, Central returns five of six varsity starters in 2023. That gives the fourth year coach plenty of reasons for optimism for a program looking to take the next step.

“Last year our goal was to break 120 or higher as a varsity team score and our highest score we broke 127 struggle goal this year to try to break 130. We had a good showing tonight. We tried really hard. We’ve been working really hard in these first few weeks of practice. I’m proud of what the boys did so far. We do have two of our varsity members out for various reasons, so we’re hoping to get them back soon. So our goal is 130 or higher this year,” said head coach Dan Bajek.

Andrew Bajek is the lone varsity starter lost to graduation, meaning that top returners like Brady Bechtel, Alex Cepeda and Tim Engman are back on the vault, floor, bars, rings and pommel horse for the red and white. All three are still only juniors as freshman like Grant Gardiner and Aidan Klein are ready to fill in as needed as the next generation of Redhawk gymnasts.

Naperville North bringing back some of the area’s best

Speaking of optimism, Naperville North and head coach Chris Stanicek could not be more excited to see what this Huskie squad can do on the mats this spring. The blue and orange returns two State qualifiers in All-Arounders Jack Halama and Avi Sharon. Senior Kai Goodrick is also back while junior Declan Smith arrives with All-Around ability as well. Matas Budreika just adds to the depth for the Huskies who started off the season with a victory earlier this month.

“We’re looking pretty good. This is our first meet, and I’m really proud of those guys. We know we have a lot to work on and things to add in and skills to elevate our starting value. But for our first meet, I’m really glad with how we performed. The kids did awesome. And yeah, I’m glad we’ve got high expectations in this gym for our team this year,” said head coach Chris Stanicek.

With the talent and returning experience on the roster, Naperville North boys gymnastics could be in position to send multiple gymnasts and perhaps the entire team to State this spring.