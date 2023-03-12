Spring Boys Track and Field Preview 2023

We have the boys track and field preview. I will let you know which teams will be taking leaps in the spring. This preview is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Benet Academy returns plenty of talent

We begin with the Redwings of Benet Academy boys track and field, who came off a great season as they won the 2A sectional title in Plano and sent several athletes to the State meet down in Charleston.

Benet, though, will be missing some familiar faces due to graduation. Jason Huang finished third at State in the 100 meter hurdles, and Jack Chvatal finished fourth place in the High Jump, including Carson Schneid, Kyle Moede, and Daniel Pepping, who ran in their state 2×400 meter relay. Also, Grant Ross, Sean Kingston, and Tommy Naughton ran in the state 4×800 meter relay and other distance events.

However, plenty of talent is returning for the Redwings, like Jonah Koplinkski, who ran on the state 4×800 meter team. Carson’s younger brother Griffin Schneid, and Owen Takahashi both ran in Benet’s state 4×400 meter relay. In addition, Michael Baker and Chris Charter return from their state 4×100 meter relay. With the Redwings bringing back plenty of experience, Head Coach Brian Quick believes boys in red and black will be looking to have repeated success this season.

Naperville North with shoes to fill

The Naperville North Huskies boys track and field team had a great postseason last year as they were crowned Sectional champions at Lockport Township and continued success at the IHSA State Finals with multiple Top-3 finishes, and qualified several all-state athletes.

The Huskies will have some holes to fill as All-State 300 meter Hurdler Brian Holmes, who now runs at Lewis University, and Matt Pasteris, who was a member in the All-State 4×100 and 4×200 meter relays for the Huskies.

Yet, the Huskies return plenty of speed, some of which you may have seen in the Huskie Football backfield earlier this year in Danny Eloe and Nate Jacobs, who were both part of the All-state relays and were State qualifiers in the 100 meter dash. Jacobs was additionally a State qualifier for the 200 meter dash. Eloe has already broken the school record for the 55 meter sprint this season. Additional vital returnees are seniors Colin Corcoran competing in the distance events, and Emmanual Wang jumping into the sandpits.

With plenty of talent returning for the Huskies, Naperville North Head Coach Chris Arthurs is excited about what the year has in store and believes his team can build off of last season and continue their postseason success.

The Huskie open the outdoor season at the Best Invitational at Wheaton North on April 8th.

Naperville Central getting all-state experience back

Last season was an impressive one for the Naperville Central Redhawks in track and field. They were crowned as Indoor DVC Champions, and were conference runners-up in the outdoor season. Athletes from last year’s team, such as Chris Fleschut and Ryan Eck in the pole vault, and runners Chris Comer, Graham McAninch, Nick Keeling, and Samir Hussain all helped lead the team through strong performances all season, including at the State meet.

Athletes returning for the Redhawks include thrower Maverick Ohle, who is only a junior and finished second at State in the discus last year. Foster Shelbert, Luke Noren, and Sam Barnard are all returning members of their 6th place finish at state in the 4×800 meter relay and have already hit state-qualifying marks this indoor season. In addition, Bode Smith returns as part of their 5th place state finish in the 4×400 meter relay team along with Shelbert.

With the Redhawks returning plenty of all-state experience in the field and on the track, Head Coach Steven Stack believes that his team can maximize its full potential.

The Redhawks season kicks off with hosting a dual-meet against Hinsdale Central on April 4th.

Waubonsie Valley replacing great athletes

The Warriors of Waubonsie Valley boys track and field had a solid season last year, finishing third in the Outdoor DVC, second in the indoor DVC, setting multiple new school records in the process. The Warriors will have some big spikes to fill, as All-State distance runner Angel Solis, now running at UIC, set the school record in the 1600 meter. In the field, thrower Sam Mika, now at the University of Southern Alabama, and Jeremiah Hatchett finished All-State in the discus. Other state qualifiers who have moved on are Jose Barragan in the shot put, Chris Miserendino, and Aidan Oster, who were part of their state 4×800 meter relay.

Their outdoor season will begin at the Gus Scott Invitational hosted at Naperville North on April 14th.

Metea Valley looking to keep getting better

The Metea Valley Mustangs are looking to further improve their success on the track in 2023. Last season, Jalen Johnson helped contribute with numerous standout performances. He finished his Mustang career as a back-to-back All-state athlete in the 110 meter high hurdles. Daniel Pere is a Junior who has been running Varsity since his Freshman year. On the Distance side, Juniors Austin Brown and Rameez Abrar bring back experience, having run on Varsity since their Freshman seasons.

The Mustangs will hit the outdoor track for their Metea Valley Triangular Meet on April 18th.

Neuqua Valley continuing to reload

Last but certainly not least are the Wildcats of Neuqua Valley, a perennial power who finished third at the DVC indoor and are the reigning outdoor DVC champions.

“We did have a couple of really awesome State performances. For instance, we had Nick Pennington was second in the pole vault last year. Our 4×200 was All-state, and we had some good state qualifiers with Zac Close closing the distance in the 3200 meter. We have just an incredible distance squad with our 4×800 group, plus you have Zac in the longer events. For instance we have James Ammenhauser in the long jump and triple jump. We have Austin Belle promise in the 60 meter and the 200 meter,” said Kennedy.

The Wildcats are a well-oiled machine as they reload their roster with talent every year. They’re also no strangers to postseason success, having won a pair of 3A State championships in the last five seasons in 2018 and 2021.

Neuqua Valley begin the outdoor season versus Batavia and Benet Academy on April 6th.

