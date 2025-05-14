Strong defensive leads Naperville North baseball past Neuqua Valley

It’s a beautiful day on the diamond as Naperville North baseball takes on Neuqua Valley. Naperville North looks to bounce back after their tough 7-6 loss against Glenbard East. Neuqua Valley, wearing pink uniforms in honor of Mother’s Day, is coming off a 14-4 win over the Jones Prep Eagles as the Wildcats look to start a win streak before the end of the DVC regular season. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Naperville North baseball opens the series with great defense all around the field against Neuqua Valley

Scoreless after the first two innings, we’re in the top of the third. North’s Charlie Madzinski is up at bat with Jake Martin pitching for the Wildcats. Martin starts the frame with a strikeout.

The strong defense continues as Neuqua’s Sam Widloe catches the pop fly from North’s Sam Steele.

Ending the inning with how it started, Martin gets the final strikeout for the Cats as they switch sides.

Still scoreless in the top of the fourth as Matt Sonnenschien is up to bat for North, looking to start a rally. Sonnenschien singles out towards center field.

One out for the Huskies, bases are loaded, up steps Caden Vorwick. Vorwick sacrifices on a bunt while Sonnenschien reaches home plate for the first score of the game.

After two quick outs to start the top of the fifth, Sonnenschien looks to make a play once again as he doubles on a line drive out past the center fielder.

Up next is Max Steele, who keeps the momentum going as he doubles on a line drive toward right field. Sonnenschein is able to reach home plate and extend the Husky lead 2-0.

Huskies keep adding on runs with the Steele brothers providing at the plate

North starts to catch fire after a slow start. In the top of the sixth, Matt Cantrell singles on a ground ball as Caden Vorwick scores. Naperville North leads 3-0.

After a Zach Bava RBI single scores Cantrell, Max Steele singles on a line drive towards right field. Sam Steele and Trey Stade both meet at home plate to extend the North’s lead 6-0 entering the bottom of the sixth.

Running low on outs, the Wildcats start the bottom of the sixth with a walk from Andy Barkley. Next at bat is Mike Langan. Langan singles after hitting a ground ball while Andy Barkley reaches second base.

Providing a much-needed spark, Joe Barkley triples after sending a drive to left field as Barkley and Langan come around to touch home plate as Neuqua gets on the board. The Wildcats still trail 6-2 and look to pull closer.

After Sam Widloe is hit by a pitch with two outs, Naperville North starter Yash Desai is able to escape further damage by getting Jordan Castillo to ground out to Brady Marino to end the inning. Desai and the Huskies close the game out in the seventh as Naperville North starts the final DVC series of the season with a 6-2 road victory over Neuqua Valley.