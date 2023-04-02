Tanner Adkins and Owen Roberts connect for successful pitchout

On this Play of the Week, we got Waubonsie Valley baseball showing great defense. Presented by Trunnell Insurance.

The high school baseball season is here as Waubonsie Valley comes in with a 2-1-1 record after a recent loss to Oswego East and a tie with York. St. Charles East swings by for a visit as the Saints begin their 2023 season.

On a pitchout, catcher Tanner Adkins throws it towards second base and Owen Roberts dives for it to make the grab and nab Sam Frausto. What a sequence from the Warriors with a good throw by Tanner Adkins and an even better tag from Roberts.

The first game jitters didn’t seem to be a problem because this Zitella sac fly brings in another runner for the visitors. These big hits help Saint Charles pick up win number one after a 9-3 victory over the Warriors.

Each week the NCTV17 sports team selects a boy and girl Play of the Week from the high school sports competitions we cover. Those plays are then eligible for our Play of the Month competition in which you, our viewers, can vote for your favorite.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page and follow us on Twitter and Instagram! You can also subscribe to our NCTV17 Sports YouTube channel to be notified of all new sports highlights, feature stories, athlete profiles as well as other NSW special segments.