The Andrew Co-Op takes home the Oswego girls gymnastics regional title

The girls gymnastics season has reached the regional round as four teams meet up at Oswego High School for a chance to advance to the sectionals, where the Andrew/Sandburg/Stagg Co-Op, Batavia, Naperville Central, and the host Oswego Co-Op are the four hopeful squads competing in tonight’s final. The Oswego girls are attempting to win their eighth straight regional title. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Naperville Central gets help from Lazovski and Prokop

We’ll begin with the vault. Avani Prasad gets things started for the Redhawks with a solid routine and a smooth dismount. The senior scores a 7.8 for Naperville Central.

Next up is Anna Lazovski. The junior shows impressive strength and control and finishes the performance with a solid landing. Her 8.2 score is the second-best for the Redhawks. Lazovski is moving on to sectionals with a top-five finish in the all-around.

Avery Allen dazzles the crowd

For Andrew Co-op, this is Avery Allen on the bars. With her high-flying moves and controlled dismount, she earns a 9.35 from the judges and is awarded the first-place medal. She also wins the balance beam and the all-around, proving she is clearly one of the top gymnasts in the state.

On to the vault, we have Redhawk freshman Caelyn Walsh making an appearance. She takes off, sticks the landing, and receives a solid 8.425 from the judges.

Next for Naperville Central is Ava Prokop. She takes off, soars through the air, and comes down clean. Her performance scores her an 8.55, the best for Redhawks. She also earns an at-large spot in the sectional in the all-around.

Emily Pocica placed third in the uneven bars, but it’s acrobatic display on the vault that earns a first-place finish. A 9.2 tops the regional and gives the Andrew Co-Op another boost in the team standings. She also finishes second in the all-around.

The top Oswego performer on the vault is senior Alyson Zieba, who takes second place with a score of 9.025.

Over to the balance beam, where Oswego gets a good performance from Frani Schulte. She earns a third-place finish on both the beam and the floor exercise, scoring over 9.0 in both events. Teammate Frani Valente advances in the all-around for Oswego after finishing in fourth.

Her teammate Emily Kroll also performs well on the beam and floor. Her beam earns an 8.90, good for fifth, while she gets a 9.1 on the floor, finishing in first place.

The Andrew Co-Op wins the regional title

Kylie Wagner from the Andrew-Co-Op is the runner-up on the bars, and she finishes third in the all-around. It’s a big night for Andrew, who takes home the regional championship as a team. Wagner scores a 9.05 on the floor and takes another second-place medal in that event. Oswego finishes in second place, but earns a team at large berth into the sectional round next week. Naperville Central will be represented by Ava Prokop and Anna Lazovski in the all-around. Redhawk seniors Harley Sambrooks, Mia Brook and Avani Prasad see their great careers at Central come to a close.