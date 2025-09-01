The Aurora City Invite sees Aurora Central Catholic triumph

the Aurora City Invite sees a beautiful, sunny Saturday morning, as Aurora schools Metea Valley, Aurora Central Catholic, Waubonsie Valley, West Aurora, East Aurora, and Aurora Christian compete. For the first time in their school’s history, Metea Valley hosts the cross country Aurora City Invite. The Mustangs compete against This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Aurora Christian with an early lead, Aurora Catholic Central and Metea not far behind

And they’re off! Aurora Christian’s Jack Wayne looks to take an early lead. Aurora Central Catholic freshman Tyler Bracke follows closely. Metea’s Theo Marchand and Dylan Bennet-Garza are a few steps ahead of a pack of Waubonsie runners led by Warrior junior Achyuth Randeep and teammate Ethan Hsu

Headed into mile 2, Mustang senior Dylan Bennett-Garza leads with teammate Henry Faber right in step. Tyler Bracke, West Aurora’s Nathan Gehrmann, and Aurora Central runners Ben Bohr and Jack Swiatek are the top 6. Defending champions of last year’s Aurora City Invite, the Chargers are seeking victory two years in a row. Waubonsie Achyuth Randeep, KJ Rogers from West Aurora, Metea’s Ashutosh Subudhi and Theo Marchand are just behind. Metea Valley is hoping to improve upon a third place team finish at least year’s Aurora City Invite.

Later in mile two, West’s Nathan Gehrmann is out in front. Central’s Jack Swiatek, Ben Bohr, and John Reinbold follow closely. Within striking distance is Metea’s Dylan Bennett-Garza with teammate Henry Faber and Theo Marchand not far behind.

Aurora Central triumphs with multiple top times in the Aurora City Invite

Crossing the finish first is Aurora Central’s Jack Swiatek at 15 minutes, 37 seconds, teammate Ben Bohr takes second just two seconds behind. Nathan Gehrmann finishes third, Central’s John Reinbold places fourth, and Metea’s Dylan Bennet-Garza places fifth with Alejandro Cantarero from East Aurora in sixth. Aurora Central Catholic wins the team title with an impressive score of 24 as Tyler Bracke and Bryan Lopez also finish in the top 10.

Metea improves upon last year and places second with a score of 55. Ashutosh Subudhi takes seventh with Faber in 10th, Marchand 13th and Jake Murphy rounding out the top 20.

Waubonsie Valley takes fourth with a team score of 95. Ethan Hsu leads the Warriors in 14th with Randeep, Mike Lam, Ryan Wu, Jordan Rich and Jasdeep Grover in the top 30.

West Aurora takes third with a score of 79. East Aurora finishes fifth with a score of 108 at the 2025 Aurora City Invite.

