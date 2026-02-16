The Downers Grove Co-Op tops the Oswego girls gymnastics sectional

The Oswego Co-Op welcomes some of the top teams in the state to the girls gymnastics sectional meet. The Valley Co-Op qualified as an at-large team along with Madi Moungey, Lydia Freeborn, and Johanna Hacker from Naperville North and Anna Lazovski and Ava Prokop from Naperville Central. Regional champions like the Downers Grove Co-Op and the District 230 Co-Op battle for the sectional crown. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Local gymnasts give their all

Starting on the uneven bars, where Kylie Ziegler from the Valley Co-Op performs her routine despite having suffered a painful knee injury in the regional. A nice way for the senior to end her career despite not being at full strength.

Teammate Ella Buchenauer takes her turn on the bars and performs well on the event that has been her strength all season long. She lands her dismount smoothly, coming off the tuck. The junior scores an 8.25, which, unfortunately, is just a hair shy of the state qualifying mark of 8.50.

Naperville North sophomore Madi Moungey goes to work on the bars, her strongest event. She loops around the high bar three times and lands with a slight sidestep after a strong routine. The Huskie also falls just a bit short of making it to the state meet.

Naperville Central junior Anna Lazovski takes her turn and showcases a solid routine on the bars. A sturdy landing on the dismount helps the Redhawk to one of her best performances of the night.

Caroline Phillip soars to a win on the bars

Stealing the show is Caroline Phillip from the Downers Grove Co-Op. The junior moves smoothly between bars and keeps her legs straight before she twists her way down to the floor on the dismount. Phillip finishes first on the bars with a score of 9.35, just ahead of fellow Trustang teammate, Kaelyn Landry.

Over to the vault, where Lucia Caruso from the Valley looks to repeat her first-place finish from the regional meet. She gets into the nines, but it would not be enough to qualify in a very competitive event.

Naperville Central senior Ava Prokop wraps up a great career with a final vault of 8.55 in her final meet.

The Hinsdale Co-Op shows well on the vaul,t where Emma Glashin jumps into third place with a 9.4.

Keira Osborn from the Lincoln Way Co-Op flips her way to the top of the podium with a 9.425.

The Downers Co-Op racks up the first-place performances

Matching that performance is freshman Avery Perrone from the Downers Grove Co-Op, who skies through the air and lands in a tie for first place with Osborn. Perrone also finishes in fifth place on the bars.

Caroline Phillips is back on the podium with a fifth-place finish on the vault. She also takes fourth on the floor and finishes in second place in the all-around.

Over to the balance beam, where Avery Allen from the District 230 Co-Op continues her outstanding sectional with a great performance. The backflip dismount impresses the judges to a score of 9.2, putting the sophomore in third.

The Downers Grove Co-Op is battling for the sectional title and gets another first-place finish on the beam, where junior Edith Condon dazzles with a 9.25 routine.

Naperville North freshman Lydia Freeborn competes in her first sectional as she wraps up a strong first varsity season for the Huskies.

The Trustangs show their depth with Kaelyn Landry also earning a 9.25, tying Condon for the top spot on the podium, moving the team into first place as well.

Avery Allen continues her big night

The floor exercise closes out the night with more elite routines. Alana Davey from the Hinsdale Co-Op soars high for a third-place score of 9.2, putting the freshman through to state.

Jade Woulfe from the Valley Co-Op comes up short of the state qualifying score, but ends her season with one of her best performances on the floor to close out her junior year.

The lone Montini Catholic gymnasts Abby Milas, is moving on to state in the all-around. She takes fifth on the floor and third on the bars to help her cause.

The District 230 Co-Op gets another great performance from Avery Allen, who takes second on the floor with a 9.25. That helps the first-year high-school gymnast to the all-around championship medal, while the Co-Op qualifies as an at-large team for state. Emily Pocica and Kylie Wagner also earn podium spots for District 230 during the sectional.

Naperville North junior Johanna Hacker ends her season with her floor routine getting better and better throughout the year, making the team proud.

Lucia Caruso wins the floor exercise

One final chance for the Valley Co-Op to earn a state qualifier, and senior Lucia Caruso comes through in the clutch. Her high-energy routine tops the field with a 9.35 as Caruso wins the floor exercise first-place medal, putting her through to state after finishing in sixth place at last year’s state meet.

The Downers Grove Co-Op takes the sectional title

The defending state champs, the Downers Grove Co-Op wins the sectional title, but District 230 and Lincoln Way are also heading to state as teams. The Valley Co-Op finishes in sixth place as a team with Oswego in fifth.