The Naper Valley Warriors take a lopsided win over Evanston girls hockey

Let's hit the ice as Evanston takes a trip up to All Seasons Ice Arena in Aurora for a girls hockey clash against the Naper Valley Warriors. The Wildkits are looking for their first win of the season, while the Warriors are coming off a 2-1 loss against Loyola.

Sarah Yates starts a strong show for Naper Valley

Skating with the puck is Sarah Yates, who wastes no time in the early going. She snipes it in the net to put the Warriors on the board 1-0.

Later in the first period, Drew Famatid is behind the net as she passes to Jessica Lyskawa of Naper Valley and slots in goal number two.

With two minutes remaining in the 2nd without a point, Sarah Yates skates her way through the open Wildkits and puts the puck inside the net.

Yates has the puck once more; from the corner she shoots past the opposing goalie and scores to extend the lead for the Naperville Valley Warriors.

The puck is in Naper Valley territory. Ella Peterson of Evanston shoots for the goal, but her attempt gets picked off by Avery Ebben. Ebben is in a two-on-one, but that won’t stop her aggressiveness and fires that puck in for the goal to make it 5-0 Warriors.

Later on, Neve Johnston wants in on the action, so her wish is granted as Johnston shoots down and into the back of the net for a 7-0 lead.

Naper Valley Warriors cruise to a win

Evanston’s Clare Koeniger looks to put the Wildkits on the board, but her shot is off. Katelynn Matthews gets the puck from the net, but Marin Plyter snatches it and sinks it in for the Wildkits first goal of the game.

However, the Warriors and Jordan Heffernan keep on dominating as Heffernan tallies a goal from long distance from the wall and into the net for a goal. Naper Valley walks away with a 10-1 win over Evanston.

