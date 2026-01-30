The Oswego Co-Op celebrates Senior Night with exciting victory over The Valley

The Oswego Co-Op girls gymnastics team celebrates Senior Night from the Oswego High School auxiliary gym against the Valley 204 Co-Op. It’s the last week of the regular season with the conference meets on the horizon and the regionals a week away. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Strong performances on the bars and vault start the night

Starting things off on the uneven bars, where the top Oswego gymnast in the event is Josie Chenault. She works hard to get the full rotations around the high bar before making a strong landing. That earns an 8.35, the second-best score on the bars.

Valley junior Ella Buchenauer is always near the top of the leaderboard on the uneven bars, and this night is no exception. She has had trouble sticking the landing at points this season, but the All-State diver nails the dismount, finishing with an 8.55, the top score in the event.

Oswego gets several strong performances on the vault, including Addy Simms and Alenna Holden. Holden earns an 8.60 with a twisting finish that impresses the judge.

The top Oswego performer on the vault is Frani Valente, one of the senior team members. She pushes herself off the table after a roundoff and lands on her feet after the back somersault tuck. An 8.80 for the senior, who also places in the top four on the beam and the floor exercise.

The Valley gets a solid performance in the all-around from Stella Hutchinson. She smoothly uses a Tsukahara with a twist over the vaulting table for an 8.35. Her 31.20 places her third in the all-around.

Lucia Caruso sticks the landing

Lucia Caruso makes sure that we save the best for last as she wraps up the vault with a Yurchenko back handspring and lands on her feet. That earns a 9.20 for the senior.

On the balance beam, Frani Schulte from the Oswego Co-Op takes the top spot on the scoreboard with a smooth performance and an acrobatic dismount to earn an 8.65. She also finishes in third place in the floor exercise.

Ell Buchenauer is back on the beam, her second event of the night. With a pirouette and a twisting dismount, she secures an 8.25 for the Valley, the second-best score on the team and fifth-best overall.

Jade Woulfie from the Valley recovers well from an early stumble to finish her routine on the beam with a 7.65 to keep her team close in the team scoring.

Kylie Ziegler is competing in the all-around for the Valley, where she finishes fourth. She closes out her night with a 7.50 in the floor exercise.

Lucia Caruso dazzles on the floor as she has for years for the Valley. She picks up her second first-place finish of the night with a 9.30. That helps Caruso win the all-around as well with a 35.15.

A big night on the floor leads to an Oswego victory

Closing out Senior Night is Emily Kroll from the Oswego Co-Op, delighting the crowd with an energetic routine. She earns an 8.90 as Oswego takes the team victory over the Valley by the score of 133.70 to 129.90, with Kroll finishing in second place in the all-around.